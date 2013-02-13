© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

Hitachi with new representative Romania and Serbia

Hitachi High-Technologies Europe collaborates with LTHD Corporation for distribution and support of their Sigma SMT assembly systems in Romania and Serbia.

Hitachi High-Technologies Europe adds yet another partner to its network of European distributors by choosing LTHD Corporation as the distributor of Hitachi High-Technologies SMT systems for Romania and Serbia.



Effective immediately, LTHD will begin handling all sales, service, support and spare part operations within Romania and Serbia on behalf of Hitachi High-Technologies Europe.



LTHD is a Romanian company located in Timisoara, in the western part of Romania. Since its foundation in 1994 the company has become one of the major supplier for products and services for electronic and automotive industries in the area.



LTHD employs more than 70 persons. 18 employees are dedicated to sales and support of Hitachi High-Technologies’ systems (12 sales engineers and 6 service engineers).