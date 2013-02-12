© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Andrea Queirolo from Cistelaier to Elmatica

Andrea Queirolo - coming from Cistelaier - is appointed as Country Manager for Elmatica in Southern Europe, Norway-based PCB service provider since 1971.

Elmatica delivered some 4'350 prototype orders and procured over 19 million PCBs from 2-44 layers to 18 countries in 2012.



Andrea Queirolo previous position as Export Sales Manager for the PCB manufacturing company Cistelaier in Italy, which he joined in 2003 after a 10-year employment at Marconi, now Ericsson group. "Elmatica has delivered PCBs to customers in Southern Europe since early 2000, however increased interest requires a direct presence to service our customers and we are honoured to have Andrea as our new team member", stated by the CEO Didrik Bech.



“We are quite satisfied by having Andrea on our team. His comprehensive background will add new dimensions to our company, which our customers and the Elmatica team will benefit from. Andrea is a skilled individual with experience from internationalization and building strong and lasting relationships. These aspects together with Elmatica´s focus on flexibility, integration and traceability is a rare and strong combination”, said Mr. Bech.



“Our ambition is to be the natural partner for those who seek advice and guidance in relation to PCB and Andrea will be an important part of this objective”, stated by Mr. Bech.



“I have known Elmatica for many years and I was early on impressed by what Elmatica has achieved in the past, but I was definitely attracted to their ambitious plans for the future. Elmatica deliver some of the most advanced PCBs in the world from large series of standard technology to thousands of simple prototypes to every continent, offering value for customer’s money all the time. This prompted me to leave Cistelaier after 10 years of fruitful collaboration as I was inspired by Elmatica’s working environment, very business oriented ethics, friendly atmosphere, and a worldwide business approach with strong focus on technology and quality. I look forward to getting to know all their customers and hope to add an international aspect, strengthen their processes and bring some Italian charming flavour to the company” said Mr Queirolo.