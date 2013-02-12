© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

Kitron sings with HMS industrial Networks

HMS has selected Kitron as electronics manufacturing partner for their industrial network products. The contract is worth NOK 100 million.

The duration of the agreement is three years and the scope of the contract is delivery of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) for HMS' Anybus and netbiter products.



"Kitron's expertise within EMS services including PCBAs, Box Build and High Level Assembly as well as their high ambition for world class quality, has been important for us when selecting a new partner," says Staffan Dahlström CEO of HMS Industrial Network AB.



HMS manufactures industrial communication equipment. The company is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange and headquartered in Halmstad, Sweden.



"Kitron is aiming to do business with the major players within our defined segments. HMS Industrial Network is considered to be a global leading company within communication technology for automation systems. They have had a fantastic growth and a sound business philosophy and there are several opportunities between our two companies beyond the contract we just have signed. This cooperation will strengthen Kitron's position as one of Scandinavia's leading EMS companies." says Jørgen Bredesen, CEO of Kitron ASA.



HMS has 350 employees, revenues of more than Euro 50 million, and has had a historical growth rate of more than 20% per year.



The manufacturing will take place at Kitron's factory in Lithuania.