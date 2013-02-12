© Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik

Rosenberger EMC laboratory up and running

The new established Rosenberger EMC laboratory in Fridolfing has been in operation since beginning of this year.

Centerpiece of the new EMC lab is an anechoic chamber for EMI emission measurements at component level according to EN 55025 (CISPR 25) as well as EMI immunity measurements according to ISO 11452. The special cladding with ferrite and hybrid absorbers enables measurements in the frequency range from 9 kHz up to 18 GHz by means of antenna, coupling clamp as well as stripline.



Furthermore, a whole range of tests accompanying development can be performed. Examples include signal integrity measurements on high-speed data connections, coupling mechanisms within high-voltage systems or measurements of the far-field radiation characteristics of active and passive RF components.