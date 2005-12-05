Electronics Production | December 05, 2005
Sanmina-SCI and LRN partner for<br> comprehensive compliance
LRN, a provider of legal, compliance, ethics management and corporate governance solutions, will provide the Sanmina-SCI workforce with a compliance and ethics awareness education program through the LRN Legal Compliance and Ethics Center™ (LCEC®).
“We believe that taking a leadership position in business ethics and workplace behavior is relevant to our business and is consistent with our principles of corporate social responsibility,” said Carmine Renzulli, Executive Vice President of Legal and Human Resources, Sanmina-SCI. “LRN's formidable educational tools in conjunction with our other programs will help further our strong commitment to instilling the highest standards of conduct, accountability and personal responsibility at Sanmina-SCI.”
Over the course of the three-year partnership, LRN will work with Sanmina-SCI to design, customize and rollout a Web-based ethics and compliance education program to educate the Sanmina-SCI management team on key legal and regulatory issues, and to communicate expectations for ethical behavior aligned with the company's code of business conduct. The partnership is part of an effort to implement processes and procedures that enable the competent and ethical operation of the company in support of the long-term interest of shareholders. The partnership complements the organization's broader strategy to promote ethical behavior in all aspects of its business.
Sanmina-SCI is one of eight electronics companies who have partnered to create the Electronic Industry Code of Conduct (EICC), an effort to develop industry-wide approaches and tools designed to improve workplace conditions in the electronics industry's global supply chain.
“Business ethics and corporate social responsibility are not mutually exclusive. A company can not commit to conducting business responsibly without affirming its dedication to acting ethically,” said Dov Seidman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at LRN. “Sanmina-SCI recognizes that being a trusted business partner and responsible corporate citizen depends on creating a global standard of behavior. Our partnership will assist the company's management located around the world with the tools necessary to make the right decisions, even when the right answer is not clear.”
The LRN LCEC is a Web-based legal, ethics and compliance education solution that helps companies better inform employees about the corporate policies, values and regulatory requirements that govern their day-to-day decision making.
