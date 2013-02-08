© ermess dreamstime.com

New owners for HPI Electronics & Cables

Danish EMS-provider HPI, based in Korsør, has a new group of owners. Three industrial investors have bought the company through HLH Electronics.

The new owners will keep most of the activities and employees of HPI. Former CEO Gerd Nielsen will continue working for the company but will now focus on sales and marketing activities. Borge Witthoft, former CEO of Danish defense company Terma, will take over as CEO.



The new investors will be active on the Board and otherwise be close to the company and its management.



HPI had a stormy 2011. First, the company invested only to be declared bancrupt. However, HPI was back again a month later.