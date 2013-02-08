© lavitreiu-dreamstime.com

Outsourced manufacturing to see some lift in 2013

Although the economy might look a bit – lets call it gloomy, and the uncertainties of the market, the outsourced manufacturing industry is expected to record some revenue growth this year.

This is thanks to a new wave of collaborative actions between enterprises and consumer-facing companies seeking new approaches of expansion, according to the IHS Outsourced Manufacturing Intelligence Service at information and analytics provider IHS.



And the forecast? – well, revenue in 2013 is expected to reach USD 404.5 billion, thats up 4.5% from last years USD 387 billion. While this year's growth is slightly down from 2012's 5% rise, the next few years appears to show steady – but unspectacular – rates of increase. By 2016, revenue is expected to amount to $451.9 billion.



There is still a couple of factors that could still cause some bumps in the road for the industry. We have the sovereign debt crisis in Europe and the U.S. response to government spending, as well as the concern of the new leadership in China, which still is the manufacturing powerhouse for electronics, and a keystone of the outsourced production space.