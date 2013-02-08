© milan jurkovic dreamstime.com

Two new heavy weights in Blackberry's board

BlackBerry announces that it has appointed two new Directors to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Richard “Dick” Lynch, retired Executive Vice President of Verizon Communications Inc. and Bert Nordberg, former Chief Executive Officer of Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications.



Commenting on their appointment, Board Chair Barbara Stymiest said, “We are very pleased to add the talent and industry knowledge of these two respected executives to our Board. We are looking forward to their contributions as we continue to drive for long-term shareholder value and seek opportunities to leverage the extraordinary BlackBerry 10 platform launched last week.”



With the additions of Mr. Lynch and Mr. Nordberg, the Company’s board of directors now consists of 12 members, of which 10 are independent members including an independent chair.