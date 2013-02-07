© david-coleman-dreamstime.com

Siemens to leave NSN?

Main owners of the Nokia Siemens Networks have intensified their talks of ending the joint venture, as Siemens wants to sell its stake.

One potential solution would be a joint buyout of the German partners 50% stake by Nokia and partner Alvatel-Lucent, wich is said to have shown interest in a deal, sources with insight told Bloomberg.