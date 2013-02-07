© pinonsky-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 07, 2013
Fujitsu to layoff 5'000 and transfer 4'500 employees
For the third quarter of fiscal 2012, Fujitsu recorded extraordinary losses stemming from restructuring expenses and other charges. And now, the company will reduce its workforce by 5000 employees.
Fujitsu announced its new policy of redoubling efforts to enhance operational efficiency, in addition to the company-wide cost reduction activities that it is currently undertaking. These efforts will work to promote the company's transformation toward stronger management fundamentals as the foundation for growth.
Company-wide Personnel Measures
Fujitsu will implement the following personnel measures in ccordance with its structural reforms, consulting with labor unions as appropriate.
Streamlining Corporate Headquarters / Cost Reduction Activities
By raising efficiency through a reassessment of corporate headquarters functions, making reforms to business processes, and reducing outside expenses, Fujitsu plans to reduce corporate headquarters expenses and streamline its corporate headquarters organization. In addition, it will step up its company-wide cost reduction activities.
Impact on Financial Results
The losses expected to be generated as a result of the implementation of the measures outlined in (1) above are factored into the consolidated financial projections for fiscal 2012 that were announced today.
