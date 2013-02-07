© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com

Foxconn expanding in CZ

Foxconn is expanding in the Czech Republic. The manufacturing giant has invested in new facilities at the Pardubice CTPark.

16'500 sqm all together – 15'500 sqm of warehouse space and 1'000 sqm of office space, according to local media.



“It is clear that Foxconn significantly involved in investing here in Pardubice and is planning further investments in the future,” The company writes on the Czech site.



Foxconn has been in the region since 2000.