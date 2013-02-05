© bernardo varela dreamstime.com

Nokia drops hardware hints

Nokia's boss Stephen Elop has hinted on a tablet making its way - maybe soonish - out of Finland and into the world.

Elop - trying to make as little known about a may-or-may-not-be Nokia tablet - stated in front of Australian media that he is willing to "consider any option" for a tablet operating system.



“We haven’t announced tablets at this point, but it is something we are clearly looking at very closely. We are studying very closely the market right now as Microsoft has introduced the Surface tablet, so we are trying to learn from that and understand what the right way to participate would be and at what point in time.”



When pressed a little harder on the subject, Elop did venture to say the following:



“We would consider any option [Android or Windows] … It is important to note that the opportunity for companionship is something that any user is looking for. So, when you think about the Lumia 920, running on Windows phone, having a Windows tablet or PC or Xbox is something that will give us the opportunity to have a pretty integrated experience. Our first focus on what we look at is clearly in the Microsoft side." (is cited in the Australian Financial Review)



“But we have made no decision or announced nothing.”



With the interview, rumours are surfacing again when it comes to an anticipated press conference during the first day of Mobile World Congress later this month in Barcelona.Here, the Finnish company is rumored to unveil a Windows RT tablet with a keyboard cover that provides an auxiliary power supply.



If and when Nokia does launch a tablet remains - however - to be seen.