© william-milner-dreamstime.com

Coinstar on the closing of Flextronics Creedmoor plant

As previously reported, Flextronics is closing its plant in Creedmoor, which has been the primary manufacturing facility of Coinstar's Redbox kiosk. Coinstar has now issued a statement in response.

Coinstar says it is aware of closing of Flextronics' Creedmoor plant and has been working closely with Flextronics management to transition to an alternate plant with existing operations within the US, the company said in a statement issued to the StreetInsider.com