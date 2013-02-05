© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Change of management at LPKF Japan

Mr. Bernd Strauss will take over the management of LPKF Laser & Electronics K.K. in Yokohama.

Two years ago LPKF employee Torsten Nagel organized the sales and service office in Yokohama. LPKF Laser & Electronics K.K. cooperates closely with distributors Brux Japan Co., Ltd. for StencilLasers and Nihon LPKF PCB Equipment Distribution for PCB prototyping, LDS components and laser systems for PCB processing.



Now Torsten Nagel will return to the LPKF headquarters in Germany. His successor Bernd Strauss has wide expert knowledge in mechanical engineering. He has been living in Japan for more than 10 years, where his last position was regional manager for an American tool manufacturer.



Strauss is now looking forward to his new challenge at LPKF: "It is my intention to further extend the team in Japan and to establish LPKF as a reliable partner for the Japanese electronics industry."