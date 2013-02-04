© alexander fediachov dreamstime.com

Samsung invests heavily in Kunshan

South-Korean electronics giant Samsung Electronics will invest USD 1.7 billion in its facility in east China's Jiangsu Province in the coming five years.

The investment will be used to build workshops, purchase equipment and set up research institutes in Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co.'s branch in the city of Kunshan, writes Xinhua. Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. has already invested about USD 81 million in its Kunshan facility between 2008 (when it was set up) and the end of 2012.