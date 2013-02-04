© david-coleman-dreamstime.com

Brazil: 'No tax cuts for Foxconn'

Apple's plans to have Foxconn manufacture iPads in Brazil might be in trouble.

Stagnant negotiations over tax breaks is said to have put the USD 12 billion plan to have Foxconn produce iPads in Brazil is in jeopardy. Adding to this is the lack of skilled labor and Brazil's structural issues, government sources tell Reuters.



Production was expected to start in July, which was then delayed to November. And Now, it's unclear whether the project will ever get out of its starting blocks.



"The talks have been very difficult, and the project for a Brazilian iPad is in doubt," one official told Reuters. "(Foxconn) is making crazy demands", for tax breaks and special treatment the official added.