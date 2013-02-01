© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

Is Dell ready to sell?

Will we hear the announcing of the sale of Dell on Monday? According to sources familiar with the matter, Dell is nearing an agreement to sell itself to founder Michael Dell and Silver Lake Partners.

The majority of ownership is expected to go to Michael dell, while private equity firm Silver Lake Partners and Microsoft Corp would be minority investors, Reuters writer in a report.



The price-tag has yet to be disclosed, but the deal would mark the largest leveraged buyout since the global financial crisis.



Though the transaction is expected to be finalized over the weekend as the buyout consortium is working on last minute details, there is still a risk that it could slip, the report continues.



Michael Dell is said to contribute his existing 16% stake in the company toward gaining majority ownership.



Dell has been trying to become a one-stop shop for corporate technology needs, and going private would make that transition easier.



Dell currently have a market value of USD 23 billion.