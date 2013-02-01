© lavitreiu-dreamstime.com

Research In Motion is no more, just BlackBerry

During the live release of the Blackberry 10 in New York, CEO Thorsten Heins announced the renaming of of RIM (Research In Motion) to simply – BlackBerry.

“From this point forward – RIM becomes BlackBerry, It is one brand, it is promise,” Thorsten Heins stated on the stage.



During the event the company presented two new smartphones, together with its new operating system.