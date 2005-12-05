Electronics Production | December 05, 2005
Global chip sales surpass<br>$20 billion in October
Worldwide sales of semiconductors surpassed $20 billion in October, a new milestone for the industry, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association.
Worldwide semiconductor sales of $20.0 billion increased by 6.75 percent from the $18.8 billion reported for October 2004. Sales were up 2.5 percent sequentially from the $19.6 billion reported for September.
“Strong demand for consumer electronics drove worldwide chip sales over $20 billion in October,” said SIA President George Scalise. “A sharp rebound in consumer confidence was reflected in strong sales of a broad range of consumer products, such as cell phones, MP3 players, digital cameras, digital TVs, and personal computers.” Scalise noted that demand for semiconductors was strong in all industry sectors, noting that all of the semiconductor product lines tracked by SIA saw sequential sales increases in October.
“Industry sales continue to track with our forecast of 6.8 percent growth to $228 billion in 2005. Inventories are in balance, and production capacity utilization remains in the healthy 90 percent range,” Scalise concluded.
“Strong demand for consumer electronics drove worldwide chip sales over $20 billion in October,” said SIA President George Scalise. “A sharp rebound in consumer confidence was reflected in strong sales of a broad range of consumer products, such as cell phones, MP3 players, digital cameras, digital TVs, and personal computers.” Scalise noted that demand for semiconductors was strong in all industry sectors, noting that all of the semiconductor product lines tracked by SIA saw sequential sales increases in October.
“Industry sales continue to track with our forecast of 6.8 percent growth to $228 billion in 2005. Inventories are in balance, and production capacity utilization remains in the healthy 90 percent range,” Scalise concluded.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments