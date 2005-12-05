Kongsberg acquires Gallium

The Norwegian defence technology company, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace has signed an agreement to buy the Canadian company Gallium Software Inc. for approximately MNOK 174 on a debt-free basis. The agreement is conditional on Board approval from Kongsberg Gruppen ASA.



Command and control systems represents one major core competency at Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, and Gallium will be a positive contribution in that area. Meanwhile, the acquisition of Gallium will also enhance the Group's surveillance system activities for civilian and military markets alike.



Gallium's product programme and geographic location will both be advantageous for KONGSBERG. Gallium targets the USA and Canada as its primary markets, with its main focus being on the USA. These markets are strategically important for defence activities as well as for the Group as a whole. By the same token, KONGSBERG's ownership will contribute to the continued development of Gallium as a company and to more use of Gallium's products in Europe.



Gallium's main product is InterMAPhics, a well-known map graphics tool for military command and control systems. This software is able to identify large numbers of movements at high speed on a map in real time. Gallium also has a long history supporting the Air Traffic Management area with InterMAPhics and is prominent in Great Britain and Canada.



Gallium had a turnover of MNOK 69.6 and earnings before tax of MNOK 19.7 in fiscal 2004. Located in Ottawa, Canada, the company has 65 employees.