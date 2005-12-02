ZOT Advances Capabilities with<br>Orbotech Laser Direct Imaging System

Orbotech the European subsidiary of Orbotech Ltd., announced that ZOT ENGINEERING LTD. has purchased a Paragon™-6000 laser direct imaging (LDI) system for use at its bare printed circuit board manufacturing facility in Musselburgh, East Lothian, Scotland.

Commenting on the purchase, Mr. John Leask, Managing Director of Zot Engineering, explained: 'Our growth is governed by our ability to develop and produce high technology products and services that satisfy real customer needs. Orbotech's Paragon LDI system will enable us to achieve imaging results that are not possible with conventional exposure systems, including excellent registration on complex jobs. We expect that LDI will not only help us with our current production requirements, but also allow us to expand our business opportunities.'



'Zot Engineering is the first UK PCB maker to purchase our new Paragon system', said Mr. Jacob Azran, President of Orbotech, S.A. 'As a quick-turn manufacturer, they are engaged in one of the most demanding areas of PCB production requiring speed and responsiveness. Our LDI technology provides outstanding advantages for such operations in which fast time-to-market with highest quality are critical on even the most advanced products. We are very pleased that they have selected Paragon as an essential tool for reaching their objectives and we look forward to working with them.'