Digi-Key signs US agreement with Spansion

Digi-Key will distribute Spansion's portfolio of parallel and serial NOR and embedded NAND Flash memory portfolio within the United States.

"We are excited to provide Spansion products to our growing global customer base," said Mark Zack, Vice President of Global Semiconductor Product at Digi-Key. "Spansion plays a key role in the fast-growing Flash memory market with products that are central to the development of high-speed routers to highly interactive consumer and automotive technologies."



"As the top-rated and most-visited website in the electronic distribution industry, this agreement with Digi-Key expands Spansion's global reach to design engineers," said Jay Legenhausen, senior vice president of global sales at Spansion. "Design engineers creating the next wave of smart, connected devices and human machine interfaces have immediate access to Spansion grade quality and commitment to product longevity."