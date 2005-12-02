The case against former employees<br>of Aspocomp S.A.S prolonged

Aspocomp Group Oyj has been informed of a procedural decision of The French Supreme Court in the case regarding the claims of the former employees of Aspocomp S.A.S against Aspocomp Group Oyj.



The Supreme Court has decided to withdraw the case from its list of pending cases on the grounds that as yet, Aspocomp Group Oyj has not paid the compensation of approximately EUR 11 million to the former employees of Aspocomp S.A.S, as ruled by the appellate court in March 2005.



According to French legislation, a decision of the appellate court, i.e. the lower court, must normally be executed although an appeal has been formed against it in the Supreme Court. Accordingly, following a request of Aspocomp SAS's former employees, the case has been withdrawn from the Supreme Court's list of pending cases. The Supreme Court will not try the case unless Aspocomp Group Oyj first executes the appellate court's decision. Aspocomp Group Oyj will examine various options and announce its further actions later.



The case relates to the closing of the heavily unprofitable Aspocomp S.A.S. in 2002 and the dismissals that ensued. The French appellate court ruled in March this year that Aspocomp Group Oyj should pay approximately EUR 11 million to the former 388 employees of Aspocomp SAS. After the ruling Aspocomp Group Oyj appealed to The French Supreme Court. Aspocomp Group Oyj has not booked the possible compensation in its accounts.