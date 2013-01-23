© jennifer-pitiquen-dreamstime.com

Has Apple passed its prime?

In recent months, Apple shareholders were privileged to an entirely new experience: they lost money. A lot of money to be precise.

While the Apple stock had climbed to a record high (USD 705.07) in September 2012, it has since dropped to - a comparatively dismal level of - below USD 500. Almost USD 200 billion in stock market value went phut.



Today could decide where Apple will travel to in future. Fiscal figures for the Christmas quarter await shareholders, customers and others alike. The question is: Can Apple - spoiled by constant success in recent years - follow is own (rather large) footsteps? For the comparable quarter of 2011, Apple sold 37 million iPhones, 15 million iPads and reported more than USD 13 billion in profits.