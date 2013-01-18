© photong dreamstime.com

Incap's co-operative negotiations in Vaasa concluded

Incap Corporation has concluded the co-operative negotiations with the personnel at its factory in Vaasa. The negotiations concerned eventual temporary lay-offs for a maximum of 90 days.

Instead of immediate temporary lay-offs the factory will continue training and increasing multi-skills of the personnel, which enable better adoption of operations to demand. Eventual need for temporary lay-offs will be evaluated with the personnel representatives weekly based on the order book, and eventual temporary lay-offs for a maximum of 90 days will take place by the end of June.