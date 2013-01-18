© blacksnake dreamstime.com

Samtec signs licensing agreement with Hirose

Samtec, Inc. has signed an agreement with Hirose Electric USA, Inc. to license their IT3/IT5 High Speed Elevated Mezzanine connector systems.

“The IT3/IT5 mezzanine systems are an excellent addition to Samtec’s broad line of array systems. It not only provides a high quality solution for those difficult applications where stack heights must be high and signals must be tightly controlled, but it also provides two very reputable and well-respected sources for purchase for both Samtec’s and Hirose’s customer base. We are very excited to work with Hirose on the IT3 and IT5 systems”, says Adam Linderman, Signal Integrity Product Manager with Samtec.