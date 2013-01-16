© luchschen dreamstime.com

Ducommun to support Airbus 380 engines for TECT Power

Ducommun Incorporated has entered into a multiyear agreement with TECT Power to perform chemical milling services for titanium fan blades used in Engine Alliance GP7200 engines.

The GP7200 fan blades are produced by Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies and partner with GE Aviation in the Engine Alliance joint venture. The four-year contract – with a potential value of USD 6 million – will continue through 2016, and Ducommun AeroStructures will perform the work at the company’s El Mirage, Calif., facility.



"This agreement with TECT Power represents new growth for Ducommun with a respected, leading provider of critical rotating components and assemblies for turbine engines," said Anthony J. Reardon, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Ducommun. "We share TECT's strong commitment to continuous improvement and customer satisfaction, and hope to deepen our business relationship with them going forward."



The Engine Alliance GP7200 engine powers the Airbus A380 commercial jumbo jet, and Ducommun AeroStructures chemically mills aluminum, titanium and steel parts for the aircraft.