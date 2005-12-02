Ruwel's Romanian manufacturing<br>plans postponed

Ruwel the German PCB maker has decided to postpone the work on its Romanian plant, which is located in Tetarom industrial park in Cluj-Napoca.

The work was scheduled to start in March 2005 for 2006, because the works on the park infrastructure has been delayed, EMSNow reports. At the end of 2004 Ruwel announced that they planned to invest €80 million for the constriction of the plant in Cluj-Napoca to produce integrated circuit boards for the automobile industry in Romania.