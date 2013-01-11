© alexan24 dreamstime.com

K&S appoints Inseto exclusive representative for the Nordics

Inseto will assume all sales and technical support for Kulicke & Soffa’s Orthodyne Wedge Bonder products in the Nordic region.

Inseto has been a representative of Orthodyne wedge bonders in the UK and Ireland since 1987, and will now bring its experience to new and existing customers in Denmark, Sweden, Norway & Finland.



Kulicke & Soffa does wire and ribbon bonding for power semiconductors, automotive power modules and industrial power hybrids. Orthodyne wedge bonders ultrasonically bond round aluminum wires from 25 to 500 microns in diameter (1-20 mils) and use the PowerRibbon process to ultrasonically bond aluminum ribbons from 500x100 to 2000x300 microns in cross-section (20x4 - 80x12 mils).



In October 2008, Orthodyne was acquired to become the wedge bonder business unit of Kulicke & Soffa (K&S).



Featured products include the 3600Plus Large Wire Wedge Bonder, tailored to meet the special demands of power hybrids, automotive electronics and photovoltaic cell applications. For small wire hybrids, chip on board and multilayer multichip modules, the 3700Plus delivers high speed and high accuracy in a platform that easily adapts from manual to fully automatic mode.