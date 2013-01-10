© rob hill dreamstime.com

Flextronics' hope in Android

Flextronics' acquisition of Motorola Mobility's factories seems to be betting big on Android for future innovation.

During the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Flextronics' head of its High Velocity Solutions group - Mike Dennison - told Reuters: “We're doubling down on Android because we believe strongly in Google's innovative capability and ability to be a leader like Microsoft and Apple in iconic hardware.”



He believes that the Android ecosystem is worth every effort as it is "driving so much hardware technology innovation".



As evertiq previously reported, the agreement concerning Motorola Mobility's factories does also include manufacturing and services agreements for Android and other mobile devices.





Flextronics' High Velocity Solutions group, manufactures smartphones, tablets, laptops, game consoles and other consumer electronics.