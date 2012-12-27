© morgenstjerne dreamstime.com

100 to go at Yazaki Wiring in Slovakia

Japan Yazaki Wiring Technologies Company is said to plan the dismissal of 100 workers at its Michalovce facility (Slovakia) by the end of 2012.

Redundancies are attributed to a decrease in orders from car producers, local media reports. The management has declined to give more detailed information when it comes to redundancy procedures. According to reports, the majority of the redundant workers are on temporary or short-term contracts.