Suntron sells ECS Business Unit to Axiomtek USA
Suntron has signed a definitive agreement to sell its Methuen, MA-based Embedded Computing Solutions (ECS) business unit to Axiomtek USA, the North American subsidiary of Taiwan-based Axiomtek.
"With the added experience and skill set of ECS, we are now poised to provide our customers with a portfolio of robust industrial computing products along with outsourcing services anchored by operational excellence," said YT Yang, CEO and President of Axiomtek. "It is a perfect match."
The ECS operations will be renamed Axiomtek Systems, and will remain in the existing ISO9001 certified Methuen, MA facility. Customers will be seamlessly transitioned over to the new owners.
"Our ECS team is passionate about exceeding the customer's expectation when it comes to the breadth of our outsourcing services," said Kevin Tiner, Director of Operations at ECS. "Axiomtek has been a supplier to us for more than a decade; we know their products, their capabilities, and their people. We look forward to taking advantage of the synergy that this partnership has created."
