© carabiner dreamstime.com

Axiom flying high with new investment

UK based contract electronics manufacturer, Axiom Manufacturing Services has invest in its third flying probe system.

Axiom chose the Takaya Flying Probe test system due to the reliability & performance of its current two machines.



Lee Cushen, test services manager at Axiom, commented: “We have found that the products and industries that we serve are currently opting for medium volumes, with more complex technology. As volumes have decreased the number of revision changes on the next batch is increasing, leading to reduction in the use of In-Circuit test, partly due to increasing fixture costs.



“For us the Takaya flying probe system is a flexible test platform, which can be programmed quickly from CAD and BOM linked through TestExpert software. This speed complements our manufacturing philosophy, which is for rapid setup with a large number of different design types. The test strategy using Takaya means that changes to component values or even new design layouts are handled easily, ensuring no delays to product completion. We have found the Flying Probe tester to be an excellent product, having purchased our first Takaya 9411 system in 2006 and the second in 2008, both of which have proved very reliable. With increasing use and needing extra capacity and flexibility we added a third machine, which was installed and in use within a few hours of it arriving on-site.”



Graham South, sales manager for Takaya Flying Probe test equipment, says: “Takaya 9411 systems have the benefit of being able to use a variety of test capabilities. Vision tests can be done with the standard-fit camera and LED lighting on the system probe heads. Functional powered testing can be done with option fit power supplies and Boundary Scan module giving the user flexibility for multiple test techniques in one program on the same test platform without the need for expensive fixturing. There is also the possibility to upgrade the machine to a double-sided version if required.”