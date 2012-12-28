© carabiner dreamstime.com Electronics Production | December 28, 2012
Axiom flying high with new investment
UK based contract electronics manufacturer, Axiom Manufacturing Services has invest in its third flying probe system.
Axiom chose the Takaya Flying Probe test system due to the reliability & performance of its current two machines.
Lee Cushen, test services manager at Axiom, commented: “We have found that the products and industries that we serve are currently opting for medium volumes, with more complex technology. As volumes have decreased the number of revision changes on the next batch is increasing, leading to reduction in the use of In-Circuit test, partly due to increasing fixture costs.
“For us the Takaya flying probe system is a flexible test platform, which can be programmed quickly from CAD and BOM linked through TestExpert software. This speed complements our manufacturing philosophy, which is for rapid setup with a large number of different design types. The test strategy using Takaya means that changes to component values or even new design layouts are handled easily, ensuring no delays to product completion. We have found the Flying Probe tester to be an excellent product, having purchased our first Takaya 9411 system in 2006 and the second in 2008, both of which have proved very reliable. With increasing use and needing extra capacity and flexibility we added a third machine, which was installed and in use within a few hours of it arriving on-site.”
Graham South, sales manager for Takaya Flying Probe test equipment, says: “Takaya 9411 systems have the benefit of being able to use a variety of test capabilities. Vision tests can be done with the standard-fit camera and LED lighting on the system probe heads. Functional powered testing can be done with option fit power supplies and Boundary Scan module giving the user flexibility for multiple test techniques in one program on the same test platform without the need for expensive fixturing. There is also the possibility to upgrade the machine to a double-sided version if required.”
Lee Cushen, test services manager at Axiom, commented: “We have found that the products and industries that we serve are currently opting for medium volumes, with more complex technology. As volumes have decreased the number of revision changes on the next batch is increasing, leading to reduction in the use of In-Circuit test, partly due to increasing fixture costs.
“For us the Takaya flying probe system is a flexible test platform, which can be programmed quickly from CAD and BOM linked through TestExpert software. This speed complements our manufacturing philosophy, which is for rapid setup with a large number of different design types. The test strategy using Takaya means that changes to component values or even new design layouts are handled easily, ensuring no delays to product completion. We have found the Flying Probe tester to be an excellent product, having purchased our first Takaya 9411 system in 2006 and the second in 2008, both of which have proved very reliable. With increasing use and needing extra capacity and flexibility we added a third machine, which was installed and in use within a few hours of it arriving on-site.”
Graham South, sales manager for Takaya Flying Probe test equipment, says: “Takaya 9411 systems have the benefit of being able to use a variety of test capabilities. Vision tests can be done with the standard-fit camera and LED lighting on the system probe heads. Functional powered testing can be done with option fit power supplies and Boundary Scan module giving the user flexibility for multiple test techniques in one program on the same test platform without the need for expensive fixturing. There is also the possibility to upgrade the machine to a double-sided version if required.”
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments