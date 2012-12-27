© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com Electronics Production | December 27, 2012
Kitron secures orders from Kongsberg
Kitron has received new orders of about NOK 50 million from Kongsberg for delivery of electronic modules that are part of Kongsberg's weapon control system Remote Weapon Station (RWS).
It is the US subsidiary of Kitron, Kitron Inc., that has received the orders from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS. The orders are related to an international vehicle program and includes both industrialization services, test development projects and delivery of products. Manufacturing will take place at Kitron's factories in Johnstown, USA, and in Arendal, Norway. Deliveries will mainly take place in 2014 and 2015.
"This is a very important agreement for Kitron. The end customer is new to us, and the potential is large. The future looks promising in the defense segment and we have a strong momentum in this segment, "says Kitron CEO Jørgen Bredesen, pointing out that several large contracts has been won in the last months.
During the third quarter Kitron secured two other major contracts with Kongsberg; a manufacturing agreement for electronics modules for the US Army for CROWS weapon station and an order related to military communications equipment.
In addition, Kitron is involved in several other defense programs including Lockheed Martin and Kongsberg. The Defence segment is also a priority for Kitron's new operation in Germany.
