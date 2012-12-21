© mablelo dreamstime.com Electronics Production | December 21, 2012
TQ-Group is majority shareholder of SRI Group
The TQ-group from Seefeld takes over the majority of the shares of the insolvent SRI Holding AG and as a result also of SRI Radio Systems GmbH and SRI Logistics GmbH on condition of accepting the insolvency plan.
Since 26.09.2012 the management handles the business under self administration. The previous preliminary administrator Mr Dr. Thomas Karg was appointed as administrator by court. This was among others also confirmed during the creditor meeting on 12.12.12.
The insolvency plan is following a restructuring concept and is based on the utilization of specific insolvency rights for the fiscal stabilization and improvement of the company as well as the admission of new partners associated with an increase in capital.
During the last weeks the management had talks with a lot of potential investors. After final validation in particular seen from the angle of the satisfaction of our creditors the negotiations could be concluded with the TQ-group as strategic investor.
The agreement about the acceptance of the insolvency plan should happen during the next creditor meeting until beginning of February 2013.
The creditor protection procedure is based on the maintaining of the company and the recovery of the profitability. The self administration within the insolvency code makes sure that a coordinated restructuring of the companies within a group is possible with a consistent management.
The insolvency plan is following a restructuring concept and is based on the utilization of specific insolvency rights for the fiscal stabilization and improvement of the company as well as the admission of new partners associated with an increase in capital.
During the last weeks the management had talks with a lot of potential investors. After final validation in particular seen from the angle of the satisfaction of our creditors the negotiations could be concluded with the TQ-group as strategic investor.
The agreement about the acceptance of the insolvency plan should happen during the next creditor meeting until beginning of February 2013.
The creditor protection procedure is based on the maintaining of the company and the recovery of the profitability. The self administration within the insolvency code makes sure that a coordinated restructuring of the companies within a group is possible with a consistent management.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments