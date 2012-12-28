© luchschen dreamstime.com

Kitron's US operation reaches milestone

Kitron's subsidiary in the US has been issued the ISO 9001: 2008 certificate.

"This is a milestone. During the past few years we have been expanding our operations globally. This has been part of a deliberate strategy to increase competiveness and to follow the customers globally. The establishment of the factories in the US and China has been key components in these efforts," says Jørgen Bredesen, CEO of Kitron ASA.



Kitron Inc, the US subsidiary of Kitron ASA, was established in 2010 to support Kitron's strategy to penetrate the US Defence Market. Since then the company has worked continuously on developing its competence and to become a complete EMS provider. The ISO 9001: 2008 certification recently obtained was the last milestone in this process.



"Manufacturing of electronics for the defence industry is subject to high demands for quality. The certification work that has now been concluded verifies that our systems and processes can meet these stringent requirements" says Managing Director, Jan Liholt in Kitron Inc.