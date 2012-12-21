© andrei katyshev dreamstime.com

Accident at Sanmina plant in USA

Several workers were hospitalised yesterday (December 20, 2012) after chemical fumes made an evacuation at the Sanmina production facility in Turtle Lake (USA) necessary.

After the spill at Sanmina-SCI Enclosure Systems at their US location in Turtle Lake yesterday, nearly a dozen workers were suffering from respiratory issues - nine of which were hospitalised. Authorities responding to the spill evacuated the Samina building plus two more nearby.