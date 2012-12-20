© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Powerbox assign Ente as distributor in Poland

The Powerbox International Group’s manufacturer division, Powerbox has assigned Ente Sp. Z.o.o. as a distributor of the company’s products on the Polish market.

Powerbox is a supplier of power converters and power solutions with a special focus on some defined applications where Railway is one of them. With business in the Railway sector and also covering some other applications like Communications and Industrial on the Polish market, Ente will allow future growth of Powerbox entire product offering in Poland.