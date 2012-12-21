© photodynamx dreamstime.com

Hitachi selects MP elektronik as distributor

Hitachi High-Technologies Europe has announced a collaboration with MP elektronik technologie s.r.o. for distribution and support of their Sigma SMT assembly systems in the Czech Republic and Slovakia

Hitachi High-Technologies Europe expands its network of European distributors by choosing MP elektronik as the distributor of Hitachi High-Technologies SMT systems, particularly the company’s Sigma Series, for the Czech and Slovakian market.



Effective immediately, MP elektronik will begin handling all sales, service, support and spare part operations within the Czech Republic and Slovakia on behalf of Hitachi High--Technologies Europe.



MP elektronik is based in Blansko in the Czeck Republic with a staff of 6 people. The company specialises in the distribution of high-end equipment and materials for the electronics industry