© nomadsoul1 dreamstime.com

SMT Wertheim conquers the Spanish Market

Nagares S.A., a Spanish supplier to the automotive industry, has chosen to invest in equipment from SMT Wertheim.

After process discussions in combination with thorough testing in SMT Wertheim’s Technology Center, the decision was taken to invest in a SMT QP Reflow Vacuum System S -Dual Lane-. In addition, a 4-track oven was also purchased.



“We are pleased that our customers repeatedly recognized and rewarded our technical competence and impressive ability to innovate.”, said SMT Wertheim in a statement.