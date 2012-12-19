© vladimir melnik dreamstime.com

PCB market rallies in October 2012

October sales figures for PCB manufacturers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland were higher - almost 13 percent - as those from September.

This increase even holds to last year; YoY figures increased by 4.5 percent, reports the ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems. YTD, cumulative revenue also increased - making the difference to revenues for the same period 2011 smaller. However, figures are still 8% lower when compared to the first 10 months of 2011.



Order intake in October also increased, even if figures for October 2011 were missed (by 1 percent). By mid-year, a high shortfall had accumulated. This, however, was balanced to a large extend. Compared with September 2012, order intake increased nearly 3 percent.



In Germany, Europe's largest PCB production site, volume reductions in photovoltaics and the automotive mass market contributed to a decline. This could only be partially offset by growth in industrial, medical and military electronics in Austria and Switzerland.



The book-to-bill ratio reached 0.91.



The number of employees fell by 4.5 percent. Most temporary contracts were not renewed.