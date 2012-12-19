© milan jurkovic dreamstime.com

Bosch plans new plant in Russia

The Bosch Group plans to establish a new manufacturing site for automotive technology in Samara, Russia. By 2015, the supplier of technology and services will invest some EUR 40 million in the new location.

The buildings constructed in this phase will cover some 15,000 square meters of floor space, and include manufacturing, administration, warehousing, technical infrastructure, and a cafeteria. The site itself covers a total of some 200,000 square meters. Construction work is set to start in the first half of 2013. Bosch plans to employ more than 500 associates in Samara by the end of 2017.



The company plans to locate the operations of three divisions at the new site: Chassis Systems Control, Starter Motors and Generators, and Diesel Systems. They will manufacture automotive technology such as antiblock braking systems and alternators, mainly for local customers. These products will later be joined by starters and common-rail injectors for commercial vehicles. In making this move, Bosch is pursuing its strategy of further expanding the company’s global presence.



“For Bosch, Russia is an important growth market. In establishing a further local manufacturing site, we can make better use of the opportunities the Russian market offers, and thus extend our presence in eastern Europe,” said Gerhard Pfeifer, the president of the Russian regional company. “In addition, since it is located in the southern European part of Russia, Samara is a perfect base from which to serve our local customers.”