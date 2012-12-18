© ermess dreamstime.com

Rafael finds replacement for Sanmina-SCI as plant will close

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (RADS) has found a replacement supplier for Sanmina-SCI System Israel Ltd., as the EMS-provider is soon to close down the Lod facility.

The components produced by Sanmina are electronic cards that are installed in missiles used in the Iron Dome rocket interception system. Sanmina-SCI is one of a number of companies involved in the Iron Dome project, reports Israeli newspaper Globes.



Sanmina-SCI announced its intent to scale down its operations at their Lod facility (Israel) some time ago, the closure of which will see some 300 eployees lose their jobs.



RADS however, has found an alternative subcontractor to pick up after Sanmina has left.



Production at the Lod pant will continue until March 2013.