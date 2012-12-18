© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

Dell says: No more Android smartphones

Jeff Clarke, Dell’s Head of Consumer Business, stated that there will be no more smartphones.

Dell would not make another attempt to enter the smartphone market, but rather look for opportunities in the field of service and content solutions, he told Forbes in an interview



What comes next for Dell? Tablets and Touch-screen computers. Those in turn running on Windows 8 and not Android. But, so Clarke, “It doesn’t mean we’re not looking at Android." But so far - he acknowledges - "we couldn’t find a way to build a business on Android.”