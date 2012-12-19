© alexandr malyshev dreamstime.com

Nortec approved as GE Medical Systems supplier

After having finalized lately in-house auditing as well as strict GE auditing, Nortec has been certified as GE Medical Systems Approved Supplier.

GE medical is the latest in many international corporations which have qualified Nortec as worldwide Approved Supplier, such as Intel, Sanmina SCI, Motorola and Flextronics.



“Nortec’s customers, distributors and representatives worldwide can count on receiving the highest service level and the guarantee receiving products which meets the latest global standards in the identification industry”, said Doron Lavi, Founder and CEO of Nortec. “Besides the prestige of Nortec having become GE Medical Approved Supplier, Nortec broadens further its activities, stepping into new markets while celebrating its 25 years in the identification industry”.