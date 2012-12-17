© daimy dreamstime.com

Kemet reduces staff numbers in Portugal

Kemet Electronics is reportedly laying off around 50% of its personnel in Portuguese Évora.

Passive component manufacturer Kemet Electronics is reportedly offshoring production from Europe to Mexico. This will affect 154 workers - out of 320 - at their manufacturing facility in Évora (Portugal).



According to reports the restructuring of the manufacturing unit is due to the relocation of the production of tantalum capacitors to Mexico.