Restructuring at Sunways to affect production and workforce

The current economic situation is taking its toll on Sunways Production, forcing the company to reduce production and development activities and also reduce their workforce.

Due to the current economic situation in the solar industry, Sunways Production GmbH is presently not in a position to operate profitably. Therefore, the Management Board, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, has decided to significantly reduce the production and development activities of Sunways Production GmbH until at least a breakeven situation can be achieved again. With the restructuring measures it is intended to reduce the current workforce of 120 by approx. 50 % at Sunways Production GmbH.



Furthermore, the Management Board, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, decided today to also reduce the number of employees across all locations at Sunways AG as well as to restructure production to accommodate the present market environment.



According to the Management Board’s current plans, the aggregate number of 265 employees of the Sunways Group might be reduced by a total of 40 %. Relevant talks will be initiated shortly with the works councils of Sunways AG in Konstanz and Sunways Production GmbH in Arnstadt.



Sunways Production GmbH, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sunways AG, operates a plant for the production and development of solar cells in Arnstadt.