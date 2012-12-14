© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com Electronics Production | December 14, 2012
Cogiscan partner with the MiQro Innovation Collaborative Centre
Cogiscan, a provider of solutions for monitoring, control and traceability for electronic equipment manufacturers announces its partnership with the MiQro Innovation Collaborative Centre (C2MI).
The C2MI is an international research and development centre in microelectronics and advanced microsystems, located in the Bromont Scientific Park.
Through this strategic alliance, Cogiscan is positioned to further accelerate the innovation and development of new products. The C2MI will enable Cogiscan to collaborate more closely with some of their current clients and members of C2MI, including Teledyne and Varitron Technologies.
Mr. Vincent Dubois, co-president at Cogiscan, commented the association of Cogiscan withC2MI: “This is another very significant step for Cogiscan. Our reputation is built on our ability to innovate. We believe this investment will allow us to offer products and services that are more efficient and responsive to the
needs of our current and future customers.”
“The arrival of Cogiscan among the C2MI members considerably reinforces the services offered among the C2MI partners. The C2MI is indeed creating a complete ecosystem to allow all the innovation and supply chain contributors to work closely together. In this regard, the solutions offered by Cogiscan are essential to the optimisation of the manufacturing process of each member, regardless of their field of interest in the microelectronic industry.” concluded Normand Bourbonnais, President and CEO at C2MI.
Through this strategic alliance, Cogiscan is positioned to further accelerate the innovation and development of new products. The C2MI will enable Cogiscan to collaborate more closely with some of their current clients and members of C2MI, including Teledyne and Varitron Technologies.
Mr. Vincent Dubois, co-president at Cogiscan, commented the association of Cogiscan withC2MI: “This is another very significant step for Cogiscan. Our reputation is built on our ability to innovate. We believe this investment will allow us to offer products and services that are more efficient and responsive to the
needs of our current and future customers.”
“The arrival of Cogiscan among the C2MI members considerably reinforces the services offered among the C2MI partners. The C2MI is indeed creating a complete ecosystem to allow all the innovation and supply chain contributors to work closely together. In this regard, the solutions offered by Cogiscan are essential to the optimisation of the manufacturing process of each member, regardless of their field of interest in the microelectronic industry.” concluded Normand Bourbonnais, President and CEO at C2MI.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments