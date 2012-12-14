© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Cogiscan partner with the MiQro Innovation Collaborative Centre

Cogiscan, a provider of solutions for monitoring, control and traceability for electronic equipment manufacturers announces its partnership with the MiQro Innovation Collaborative Centre (C2MI).

The C2MI is an international research and development centre in microelectronics and advanced microsystems, located in the Bromont Scientific Park.



Through this strategic alliance, Cogiscan is positioned to further accelerate the innovation and development of new products. The C2MI will enable Cogiscan to collaborate more closely with some of their current clients and members of C2MI, including Teledyne and Varitron Technologies.



Mr. Vincent Dubois, co-president at Cogiscan, commented the association of Cogiscan withC2MI: “This is another very significant step for Cogiscan. Our reputation is built on our ability to innovate. We believe this investment will allow us to offer products and services that are more efficient and responsive to the

needs of our current and future customers.”



“The arrival of Cogiscan among the C2MI members considerably reinforces the services offered among the C2MI partners. The C2MI is indeed creating a complete ecosystem to allow all the innovation and supply chain contributors to work closely together. In this regard, the solutions offered by Cogiscan are essential to the optimisation of the manufacturing process of each member, regardless of their field of interest in the microelectronic industry.” concluded Normand Bourbonnais, President and CEO at C2MI.