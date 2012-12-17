© photographer dreamstime.com Electronics Production | December 17, 2012
New and improved Avnet Technology Solutions UK
Avnet Technology Solutions, an operating group of Avnet, Inc., has announced its sales and marketing organisation structure in the UK following the integration of recently acquired Magirus.
The new structure is led by Sukh Rayat, senior vice president, north region and computer components and integrated solutions (CCIS). Rayat is supported by four sales directors with responsibility for a mix of technology, customer and vendor specific business units.
Laura Harman will continue as sales director for the independent software, networking and security and HP business units. In addition, she will be responsible for the mid-market, system integrators and strategic accounts business units.
Christian Curtis is promoted to sales director of the established IBM and Oracle business units. Curtis also heads up the services business unit. Services are increasingly important to Avnet business partners as a growth area.
Joining from Magirus, Denise Bryant has been appointed to sales director of the open storage, EMC, NetApp, Hitachi Data Systems and Cisco business units.
David House completes the line-up of sales directors with responsibility for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and managed service providers (MSPs).
Linda Patterson will continue in her role as marketing director, responsible for driving market awareness of the Avnet brand and collaborating with the UK marketing teams to further increase solutions- and services-led demand generation activity.
Rayat commented, “With an increased focus on customer groups, solutions and services, this structure will drive more collaboration between business units as Avnet helps its business partners find opportunities to grow and move into new markets, such as those presented by cloud computing and infrastructure convergence.”
