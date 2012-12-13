© fotosonar dreamstime.com

Apple finally ready with TV?

EMS-giant Foxconn and Sharp are reportedly collaborating with Apple on the development of a new large-screen HD set.

"It isn't a formal project yet. It is still in the early stage of testing," said one of the unnamed sources to The Wall Street Journal.



Test and development is usually done internally by Apple before bringing in outside suppliers. Though working with suppliers would indicate that a project has moved further along, the report contiues.



During the year, Hon Hai (Foxonn) has been expanding more into TV sets as they took a 37.6% stake in an LCD-factory owned by Sharp this July.